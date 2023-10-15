Delegates from 13 countries visit Meghalaya to assess rubber seedling farm

Boko: The Government of India has implemented new schemes to increase rubber production in the country with the aim of reducing dependence on foreign countries for natural rubber production. The Central Rubber Board has launched various attractive schemes, including subsidies, to encourage farmers to produce rubber in the Northeastern states, including Assam.
Meanwhile, Omega Green Solutions has set up a large rubber nursery in the Jirang area, situated in the East-West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, along the Meghalaya border in Kamrup district. The organisation has provided employment opportunities to the youth of Assam and the Northeast through the establishment of such nurseries. The organization has previously operated large rubber seedling nurseries in Kamrup and Goalpara districts.
22 delegates from 13 countries arrived in Meghalaya on Friday to inspect rubber seedlings grown on 40 acres of land in Umtru, Jirang assembly constituency, in the newly formed Eastern West Khasi district. Representatives from 13 countries, including Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, and Côte d’Ivoire, were warmly welcomed by the people of Meghalaya and Assam as they visited the rubber seedling production site on the Assam border.
The team also held a meeting in a temporary auditorium near the rubber seedling production site. The meeting was conducted by M. Vasanthageson, Assistant Director at Omega Green Solutions. The delegates witnessed performances of Bihu, Rabha, and Mizo dances.
The meeting was attended by ANRPC (The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries) chief Lam Chun Zuin, To Heng Gwang, An Chovan, Khun Kakada, Chok Foching, Tiny Mi Melvin, Uni Harna Wati, Benyamin Rochli, Datu. Foreign tourists, including two doctors, Jairo Chani, Datu Zailani, Md. Thal Ha, Md. Fard Jil, participated in the event.
Central Rubber Board Deputy Commissioner for Rubber Production VK Sakir, Director (Finance) Josh George, and other officials also participated in the programme.
The Executive Director of the Rubber Board, M. Vasanthagesan, IRS, said, “Today, the program is only a field visit, but from October 9 to 12, we had a rubber conference. This time, India had the opportunity to host the conference in conjunction with the G20 in Guwahati, Assam. This field visit marks the conclusion of the conference, where we showcase our expertise, discuss challenges, and share knowledge with other member countries to foster better coordination.”
He also added that there is significant potential in the Northeast region in the rubber-producing sector, and this has the potential to improve the socio-economic development in the region.
