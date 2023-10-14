Meghalaya HC Chief Justice inaugurates district court in Mendipathar

Tura: Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice Sanjib Banerjee, inaugurated the new District & Sessions Court building in Mendipathar, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills (NGH) district. Separating the district’s judicial and executive roles on September 2, 2020, was a big step towards better access to justice.
During the inauguration, children unveiled the plaque, and Justice Banerjee emphasised their role as the future generation who may one day join the justice delivery system. He stressed the court’s priority to protect citizens’ rights and ensure justice for all, especially the vulnerable. Banerjee also recognised the contribution of women in state and national development and called for equal representation.
While concluding his speech, he urged the public to approach the institution and seek their legal rights for which he assured the judiciary would provide speedy delivery of justice.
The Chief Justice expressed gratitude to both the Central and state governments for their swift support in funding the new court building, highlighting the importance of an independent judiciary and quality judicial infrastructure.
Banerjee also urged the community to preserve the environment, emphasising the region’s natural beauty, and assured the public of the judiciary’s commitment to speedy justice delivery. Cabinet Minister Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, praised Justice Banerjee for state-wide justice accessibility efforts with central government support.
She informed that Rs. 19.43 crore was invested for the completion of the new court building, of which 90% of funds was sanctioned from the central government.
MLA of Kharkutta Rupert Momin and Mendipathar MLA, Marthon J Sangma also addressed the gathering and credited the Mendipathar College governing body for donating land for the new court building.
