Shillong: A fire incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Police Bazar area of Shillong. According to eyewitnesses, the fire was accompanied by the explosion of three cylinders.

As per reports, the fire originated at a furniture store, near Payal Cinema in the Thana area of Police Bazar. Upon the outbreak, fire tenders quickly responded to the scene in an attempt to extinguish the flames.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

However, their efforts were impeded due to the presence of several stalls along the road. Additionally, the narrow lanes posed a challenge for the fire trucks, causing significant delays in reaching the fire site.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger confirmed that one person has died because of the incident. Another person is reportedly missing.

The fire started from inside the building at around 1 pm and was doused with the help of fire engines.

Further information and details about the situation are awaited.

Also Read | Chess gains momentum in Nagaland; 3rd Kohima C’ship begins

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









