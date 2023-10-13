Shillong: The 6th Megha Kayak Festival kicked off on October 12 at the Shillong White Water village in Umtham, Ri-Bhoi District.
Organised by the Ri Bhoi Water Sports and Tourism Corporation Society Limited, with sponsorship from the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, and in collaboration with the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA), this three-day event is set to be a thrilling experience for participants and spectators, running until October 14.
This year, the festival boasts a diverse group of participants, including 25 international kayakers from countries like Sri Lanka, Switzerland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Czech Republic, Australia, Norway, Chile, Mexico, Germany, and France, as well as 8 talented kayakers from India’s Meghalaya and one from Arunachal Pradesh.
Meghalaya’s local kayaking talent shines with 8 participants in the intermediate category, highlighting the region’s adventure sports commitment and spicing up competition with international kayakers.
The festival offers two categories for adventure enthusiasts: the Down River Sprint and the Canoe Slalom Cross. As kayakers tackle the Umtrew River’s challenging waters, they are expected to leave a lasting impression with their expert navigation and swift rowing.
Beyond the competitive aspect, the Megha Kayak Festival also serves a broader purpose by promoting adventure sports and eco-tourism in Meghalaya.
