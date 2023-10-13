Meghalaya to set up 10 new centres for drug rehab, de-addiction

Shillong: The Social Welfare Department of the Meghalaya government is proposing to set up new rehab centres as well as de-addiction centres. The government aims to establish around 10 centres by March 2024 with the assistance of the central government.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh shared this after a meeting with the Shillong All Faiths Forum (SAFF), who pledged their full support in combatting drug-related issues in Meghalaya. Currently, there are 11 rehabilitation institutions in the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The meeting, which took place at the social welfare minister’s office, was attended by SAFF, a forum comprising leaders from different religions. The goal of the meeting was to garner support from religious institutions in raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse among the youth.

A calendar of activities is in development, beginning on December 5, with seminars and awareness programmes involving students and the programmes will feature resource persons from social welfare, the police, and religious leaders.

“They propose to have a day long seminar and awareness programme involving students of class 10 up to class 12, on drug menace and menace of drug trafficking in the state,” mentioned Lyngdoh.

The government, in cooperation with SAFF, aims to extend these efforts beyond Shillong to other areas, recognising the need for civil society’s active support in addressing the drug menace.

SAFF members expressed their commitment to addressing the social problem of drug abuse and pledged to work with the government on various programs, with the support of SAFF secretary Robert Majaw in coordinating efforts with schools to engage students in seminars and awareness activities.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya: 45-yr-old bureaucrat passed away due to heart attack, says post-mortem

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









