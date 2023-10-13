Meghalaya records 44 dengue cases in Garo Hills

Shillong: Meghalaya has reported 44 dengue cases with one fatality due to dengue hemorrhagic fever in West Garo Hills, primarily affecting the plain belt areas of the Garo Hills region.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, the Minister in charge of the health department, Ampareen Lyngdoh, said that at one point, there was an alarming situation, particularly around the first week of this month. “However, as indicated in the tests since 7 tests were taken yesterday, out of which only 2 positive cases were indicated,” said Lyngdoh.

She further urged citizens not to be unnecessarily alarmed but to take necessary precautions as responsible citizens. “Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been indicated in the common dengue areas. If you have a prolonged fever for many days, kindly go to the nearest testing center, be it a PHC or CHC, and get yourself tested,” mentioned Lyngdoh.

The minister added that they are able to contain the break-bone fever, and whoever has contracted dengue has been given the correct treatment as required.

“We do not anticipate the cases will grow as indicated. We had 44 cases from October 3 until yesterday. These cases may have occurred because of the floods and rain, but it is under control,” said Lyngdoh.

The government has taken necessary steps and is actively engaging with municipal boards and block development officers to ensure that necessary measures are implemented. They have alerted all districts to follow SOPs, and medical block officers have been asked to swing into immediate action where cases have been indicated.

