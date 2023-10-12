Meghalaya police, BSF foil cattle smuggling bids to Bangladesh

Tura: Meghalaya Police along with the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday managed to foil cattle smuggling bids to Bangladesh. 70 heads of the livestock were recovered in two separate incidents.

The joint operation was based on specific information where troops of 181 Bn BSF carried out a coordinated operation with the state police near the bordering village of Silbari in South Garo Hills.

22 cattle (buffaloes) which were concealed in a jungle area were recovered by the joint forces.

The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.

In another operation, BSF troops belonging to the 193 Bn and 172 Bn BSF seized 48 cattle suspected to be smuggled to Bangladesh through the international border of East Khasi & East Jaintia Hills.

