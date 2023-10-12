Meghalaya: 45-yr-old bureaucrat passed away due to heart attack, says post-mortem

Shillong: The post-mortem report of Senior IFS officer Dr. Manjunatha C was carried out on Wednesday, revealing that he might have suffered a major heart attack, which led to his demise at the age of 45.

The post-mortem report suggested that the blockage of blood flow to the heart of the late senior bureaucrat might have resulted in a cardiac arrest.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Manjunatha passed away on Tuesday evening at his residence in Forest Colony, Shillong. He was found unconscious by his helper and was later brought to Woodland Hospital, which then declared him brought dead.

He was in charge of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department as its secretary.

Manjunatha was alone at his residence, and his wife was at his native place in Karnataka. It was following the family’s request for a post-mortem that it was carried out.

The body of the late Dr. Manjunatha was later transported to Guwahati airport. The body would then be transported by flight to his hometown in Bangalore, Karnataka, where the final cremation will be held.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Alexander Laloo Hek, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, and other senior officials were present at Shillong Civil Hospital at the time of the post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We have lost an officer who has served the state for the past many years. It is really a huge loss for the government,” said Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh also informed that the government has made all the necessary arrangements to transport the body of the late senior bureaucrat to his hometown in Bangalore.

She also informed that the late Dr. Manjunatha has left behind his wife and his three-month-old child.

Also Read | Meghalaya police, BSF foil cattle smuggling bids to Bangladesh

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









