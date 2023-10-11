Meghalaya: East Khasi Hills district to start training Agniveer aspirants

Shillong: The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District, is planning to conduct pre-recruitment training for the youths of East Khasi Hills District aspiring to enroll as Agniveer in the Indian Armed Forces.

Candidates who pass the physical and basic medical screening will undergo comprehensive classroom coaching for one month, preparing them for the upcoming ‘Common Entrance Examination,’ as advertised by the Indian Armed Forces.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Interested candidates must register for the pre-recruitment training by completing the Google form available here.

The basic requirement for both male and female individuals to be eligibile for the pre-recruitment training is that candidates must be permanent residents of East Khasi Hills District, with an age range between 17 years and 6 months and 21 years at the time of actual recruitment.

Enrollment is open for various positions, including Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, GD, Tradesman/ House Keeper/ Mess Keeper, and Female in the Corps of Military Police.

Also Read | Meghalaya records alarmingly low enrolment of students

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









