Meghalaya: 2 injured as pachyderm goes on rampage near Assam border

Resubelpara: At least two individuals were reportedly injured after a lone wild elephant went on a rampage near the village of Khaldang, close to the border with Assam. One of the injured individuals has been rushed to GMCH after suffering a broken limb, while the other is recuperating at the Resubelpara CHC.

The incident took place late in the evening on October 8.

According to forest officials, the elephant descended from the nearby hills, but border villagers turned it away. Sources said that the elephant rushed to the area where people were brewing a local drink, consumed the drink, and then went on a rampage while intoxicated.

Wildlife officials from Meghalaya arrived last evening after being informed of the danger and confirmed that the elephant had left the area and returned to the hills.

The elephant attacked houses near Khaldang, destroying a few and injuring some people from the area who were attempting to limit the damage. In the chaos, at least two individuals, one woman from Meghalaya, and another man from Assam, were injured.

“The person from Assam was initially referred to Goalpara before being transferred to GMCH in Guwahati due to the extent of his injuries. He is currently receiving treatment. The woman was transferred to Resubelpara CHC, where she is undergoing treatment and is reported to be out of danger,” informed Deputy Commissioner of North Garo Hills (NGH), K Mitali Chandra.

DC Chandra added that people spent the entire night in tension, and as such, she had spoken to the DC of Goalpara so that some standard operating procedures (SOPs) could be established for future incidents like the one that occurred last night

