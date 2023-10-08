Meghalaya: Four members of a family buried alive in landslide

Shillong: Four members of a family tragically lost their lives when they were buried alive in a landslide caused by incessant rain in Pynthor Langtein village, located in the Thadlaskein C&RD Block of West Jaintia Hills District.

The family consisted of the father, mother, and two children. Their bodies have been recovered, and all necessary legal procedures will be carried out, sources said.

The Deputy Commissioner of West Jaintia Hills District has been instructed to promptly release ex gratia funds amounting to Rs 4 lakh per person to the immediate family members.

Additionally, the Block Development Officer of Thadlaskein C&RD Block has been directed to provide any other urgent assistance required.

