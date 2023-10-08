Meghalaya: After just 4 months post-renovation, NH 51 in disrepair

Tura: Just about four months after the NH 51 underwent a recent renovation, several sections are already displaying signs of wear and tear, indicating a lack of proper management in the execution of the National Highway improvement project.

The section in question is the recently renovated stretch of road by Midas Constructions, extending from Jengjal Airport to the village of Rongram, within the West Garo Hills (WGH) district. This road renovation project was undertaken by the company shortly after this year’s elections, covering a total of nearly 20 kilometres on NH-51.

This same road section had suffered significant wear and tear over the past few years, making it dangerous for travel, especially for heavy loads. However, shortly after completion, parts of the road returned to their previous deteriorated state within a month.

In fact, the same sections that were problematic before the repairs are once again in a state of disrepair. Some sections are already undergoing repairs, indicating substandard work.

“There has been rain around for sure but this has not affected the other sections of the road. Only the newly renovated section appears to be impacted by the rain. This suggests that the renovation work was of substandard quality. The contractor must be questioned and held accountable for this,” stated a local resident from Asanang.

