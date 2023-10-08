Shillong: With the efforts initiated by the Government of Meghalaya, a total of 28 students who were stuck in the natural calamity of Sikkim has reached back safely to the state on Saturday evening.

27 students are from the Himalayan Pharmacy Institute and one is from Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology. The students appreciated the state government’s efforts for their safe return to the state.

It may be mentioned the Government of Meghalaya has activated the helpline number 1800-345-3644 for citizens of Meghalaya who may require assistance due to the natural calamity which occurred recently in the state of Sikkim. It was stated in the notice that students and citizens of the state can call the helpline number 1800-345-3644 for assistance they may need related to the above-mentioned calamity.

Further, in case of emergency students can contact the following officers for coordination and redressal of issues :-

1.Mrs A.Ali , Additional Director of Higher and Technical Education , Govt of Meghalaya

Contact no:

98630 63305

2.Mr.F.B Ramsiej , Deputy Director Higher and Technical Education , Government of Meghalaya

Contact No:

7005037347

Also Read | Meghalaya govt announces helpline number, extends support to students in Sikkim

