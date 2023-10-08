MEA helps 27 Meghalaya students leave Israel, reach Egypt

Guwahati: As per reports, 27 citizens from Meghalaya, who were stuck in the conflict zone of Israel and Palestine have safely crossed the border into Egypt.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday announced on X that 27 Meghalaya students have reached Egypt through the combined efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian mission.
Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had sought the help of the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue 27 people from Meghalaya stranded in the war-like situation between Israel and Palestine. Sangma had said he is in touch with the ministry to bring the people back to the state.
27 Meghalaya citizens on a Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem were stranded in Bethlehem due to the Israel-Palestine tension. The chief minister has been coordinating with the MEA for their safe return.
Jerusalem holds religious significance for Christians in Meghalaya. Israel’s PM Netanyahu declared the country is ‘at war’ in response to recent Gaza attacks.
Also Read | Conrad Sangma seeks MEA help to rescue Meghalaya residents from Israel
