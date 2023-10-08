East Khasi Hills to monitor migrants coming for Durga Puja-related work

Shillong: All Durga Puja Committees (DPCs) in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, will send a list of migrant labourers/workers arriving for decoration and other related works and their voter ID or Aadhar card submitted to the authorities by October 9.
This was decided during the meeting between the Central Puja Committee (CPC) members and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah.
Local vendors, labourers, and priests do not send the list, it was clarified. According to a statement issued by the CPC general secretary JL Das on Saturday, “Senior and responsible members/officials of the DPC would be allowed to escort the immersion procession on foot from State Central Library to CS point. All DPCs must follow the above and educate their members about the restrictions.”
He further urged all DPCs to ask their members to maintain discipline and decorum during the immersion procession on October 24.
As per the request of the CPC delegation, the DC has assured to pass a separate order, permitting Nepali DPCs to take out their Phoolpati Yatra on 21 October and Maha Kalratri Puja on October 22 at midnight. The time of the Phoolpati Yatra on 21 October will be fixed in the sector-level meeting.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner also pointed out that no individual puja performers/community puja committee would be allowed to immerse or keep any idols in any stream in Greater Shillong, failing which the District may take action against the violators.
Das urged all CPC’s Zonal Co-ordinators & Puja Committees of Greater Shillong to bring the above to the knowledge of all Private Puja Performers of their respective Zones /Puja Committee members that after performing any puja with idols, they should keep the Idols only at CPC’s designated Immersion Ghat, Polo Shillong.
