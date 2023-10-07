Meghalaya: CRPF deployment in Langpih delayed, NGOs concerned

Shillong: Amid peaceful prospects along the Assam-Meghalaya border, Paul Lyngdoh, Chairman of the Border Regional Committee for West Khasi Hills District, informed on Friday that the CRPF will not be deployed in Langpih.

The chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya recently agreed that state police forces, deployed along the interstate boundary where disputes are yet to be resolved, will be pulled back and replaced by a neutral force—the CRPF—to further prevent border skirmishes. Lyngdoh informed that recent reports indicate there is no possibility of conflict in the Langpih area.

Lyngdoh further said that the recent decision of both states is to deploy CRPF only in highly sensitive locations where troubles have either broken out or have the potential to break out.

Following the agreement of the chief ministers, a few NGOs expressed their disagreement. In response, Lyngdoh explained that if Meghalaya sends its police, Assam will object, and vice versa. He said, “If we send paramilitary forces, NGOs will object. If we don’t send anyone, you will also object. So, who do we send? We cannot leave those areas unmanned and unguarded.”

He further informed that the Regional Committee for West Khasi was supposed to complete everything, including site visits and the submission of the final report, by October.

“As soon as counterparts from Assam are available, we will be able to finalise the dates. But we are positive that it will be completed within October,” said Lyngdoh.

He added that developments show improvement, and tensions are easing. Once the final MoU is signed, the border conflict will become a thing of the past.

The government is currently strengthening its machinery. Currently 2,500 youths are undergoing training and once they have completed their training they will be able to join the force. Apart from that, about 4,000 new vacancies will be filled up by next year.

