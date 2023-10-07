Meghalaya: Centre to upgrade 1,266 Anganwadi centres

Shillong: Meghalaya social welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh on Friday informed that 1,266 Anganwadi Centers (AWC) in the state will be upgraded from mini centres to main centres.
The minister informed that 51 female supervisors will also be appointed in these centres.
Lyngdoh said that with the upgradation, the honorarium of mini AWC workers will increase from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 per month. The upgradation will also include enhancement of the honorarium of anganwadi helpers at Rs 2,250 per month, supply of uniforms, medicine kit, equipment & furniture, administrative expenses and so on.
The overall total fund requirement amounts to Rs 826.38 lakh, out of which Rs 743.74 lakh is central share which will be released and Rs 82.64 lakh is state share.
“Some of the conditions put forward will be met by the state government and this is a major development because these centres all along had just one worker. Now this number has doubled apart from appointment of supervisors and helpers,” the social welfare minister said.
The central government has also approved to sanction 266 new anganwadi centers. These centers will involve appointment of honorary workers which will have 266 anganwadi workers and 266 helpers.
Supplementary nutrition will be provided to beneficiaries for 300 days in a year as per guidelines issued by GOI. The state government will take immediate action for recruitment and training of functionaries, procurement of goods and equipment as per rules so that all centers are operational at the earliest.
The state had about 1,500 uncovered villages but that will now reduce with the sanctioning of 266 new centers.
