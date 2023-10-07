Conrad Sangma seeks MEA help to rescue Meghalaya residents from Israel

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has sought the help of the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue 27 people from Meghalaya stranded in the war-like situation between Israel and Palestine.

The Chief Minister said he is in touch with the ministry to bring the people back to the state.

“27 citizens of Meghalaya who travelled to Jerusalem for the Holy Pilgrimage are stuck in Bethlehem due to the present tension between Israel and Palestine.” “I am in touch with the MEA to ensure their safe passage back home,” the chief minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jerusalem is one of the international destinations for Christians in Meghalaya for its religious importance.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is “at war” on Saturday after militants from Gaza fired a deadly barrage of rockets and sent gunmen into Israeli territory in a major escalation of the long-running conflict between the two sides.

“We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours,” Netanyahu told his countrymen in a televised address.

