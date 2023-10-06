Meghalaya govt announces helpline number, extends support to students in Sikkim

Shillong: The Government of Meghalaya has activated the helpline number 1800-345-3644 for citizens of Meghalaya who may require assistance due to the natural calamity which occurred recently in the state of Sikkim.
Students and citizens of Meghalaya can call the helpline number 1800-345-3644 for assistance they may need related to the above mentioned calamity.
Further, in case of emergency students can contact the following officers for coordination and redressal of issues :-
- A.Ali, Additional Director of Higher and Technical Education, Govt of Meghalaya
Contact no:
98630 63305
2. F.B Ramsiej, Deputy Director Higher and Technical Education, Government of Meghalaya
Contact No:
7005037347
On Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to his social media handle on X and stated that he has been approached by Meghalaya students who are currently studying in Sikkim and are seeking assistance to return home because of the prevailing situation there.
The Meghalaya government is actively working to provide these students with the necessary support and coordination, he added.
A glacial lake outburst caused major floods in Sikkim on October 4. As per reports, 23 Indian Army personnel were missing out of which one has been recovered alive by rescue teams. Rescue operations continue as several roads in Sikkim still remain blocked.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Sikkim Police notifies road situation; check details here
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Former MNF Legislator Dr. K. Beichhua resigns, sings praises for BJP
- Sikkim floods: Over 250 stranded residents take shelter at Naga village in Mangan dist
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for October 6
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer October 6
- Meghalaya govt announces helpline number, extends support to students in Sikkim
- Why Study in Australia?