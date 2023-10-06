Meghalaya govt announces helpline number, extends support to students in Sikkim

Shillong: The Government of Meghalaya has activated the helpline number 1800-345-3644 for citizens of Meghalaya who may require assistance due to the natural calamity which occurred recently in the state of Sikkim.

Students and citizens of Meghalaya can call the helpline number 1800-345-3644 for assistance they may need related to the above mentioned calamity.

Further, in case of emergency students can contact the following officers for coordination and redressal of issues :-

A.Ali, Additional Director of Higher and Technical Education, Govt of Meghalaya

Contact no:

98630 63305

2. F.B Ramsiej, Deputy Director Higher and Technical Education, Government of Meghalaya

Contact No:

7005037347

On Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to his social media handle on X and stated that he has been approached by Meghalaya students who are currently studying in Sikkim and are seeking assistance to return home because of the prevailing situation there.

Meghalaya students studying in Sikkim have contacted me for support to return back home due to the current situation there. Government of Meghalaya is coordinating with these students to give them all the support … — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 5, 2023

The Meghalaya government is actively working to provide these students with the necessary support and coordination, he added.

A glacial lake outburst caused major floods in Sikkim on October 4. As per reports, 23 Indian Army personnel were missing out of which one has been recovered alive by rescue teams. Rescue operations continue as several roads in Sikkim still remain blocked.

Also Read | Sikkim Police notifies road situation; check details here

