Meghalaya: Khasi authors body adopts 4 resolutions post successful seminar

Shillong: Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) President D R Nonglait on Thursday informed that the recently held national seminar on Khasi Literature and Culture in Delhi was a success and that they have decided to adopt four important resolutions.

The KAS had organised a national seminar on Khasi literature and culture in Delhi on September 29 and also a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar the following day.

Nonglait, during a press conference, mentioned that they have decided to seek a response from the office of the Union Home Ministry on the status of the memorandum they had submitted in recent years demanding the inclusion of the Khasi language in the eighth schedule.

KAS has also decided to urge the GOI through the Ministry of Home Affairs to introduce an official bill in Parliament. “That will be a step for bringing Khasi into the eighth schedule; the government has to amend the eighth schedule to make Khasi language part of other recognised languages,” said Nonglait.

They have also decided to submit documentation that is concrete and exhaustive on Khasi Language and culture. “We’ve been demanding for decades now, and it has been pending, so we felt the need to provide the government with exhaustive documentation and concrete evidence,” mentioned KAS president.

He added that yesterday they have been able to submit this document to the office of the Union Home Minister, Prime Minister, and office of the President of India.

“We also took a decision to wait for a respectable time before KAS takes further steps of action or agitation with regard to these demands,” added Nonglait.

Asked if a division is seen since the Resolution that was passed in the Assembly was on Khasi and Garo language, Nonglait stated that the question of dividing doesn’t arise because the Khasi society is unique in its own way, and similarly with the Garos too.

He also added that if the Government can give us a separate state, then why is it difficult to recognise our language.

