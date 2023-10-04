Meghalaya: 44 localities in Shillong consume unsafe water, says lab report

Shillong: Residents in 44 localities of Shillong city are consuming unsafe water, according to a report from the State Food Testing Laboratory, Commissionerate of Food Safety.
The Federation of Khasi Jaiñtia and Garo People (FKJGP) initiated water sampling in 46 localities on August 22 due to public concerns about water quality. Only Demthring and Mawblei were found to be safe.
The report reveals the presence of Coliform and E. coli organisms, low pH, high turbidity, and excessive iron content in the unsafe localities, violating FSSAI standards.
Low pH indicates water acidity, which can corrode pipes and dissolve copper, potentially leading to health issues.
Excess iron in water can cause health problems, including diabetes, stomach issues, and skin damage.
High turbidity can harbour pathogens, impairing disinfection.
Presence of faecal coliforms suggests faecal contamination, leading to intestinal diseases.
E. coli can cause various severe illnesses, including diarrhea and meningitis.
The test reports were submitted to the State government, urging action for safe drinking water.
The FKJGP stated, “Our only concern is that authorities like the Municipal Board and PHE (Public Health Engineering) Department including local representatives to kindly work together for the safety of citizens.”
