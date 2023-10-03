Meghalaya: 2 boys from Garo Hills set to join Hyderabad FC Under-17 team

Tura: Bipuish G Marak and Donkam M Marak, two young boys from the Garo Hills, have brought honour to Meghalaya as they’ve been chosen by Hyderabad FC, one of the nation’s most esteemed clubs, to join their U-17 football team.

While Bipuish is from Dawa Nengkatok in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills (EGH), Donkam is from the remote village of Matalagre near Okkapara in South West Garo Hills. The duo, who have been playing in various local leagues in the region, were picked by scouts of the club. They are currently on their way to theclub’s headquarters to begin their training.

The two young boys signed the Amateur Consent on Sep 28, 2023 to play for the Hyderabad Football Club in the Under-17 category.

Bipiush G Marak, a student of Ferrando Memorial School, played for various local clubs in Williamnagar while Donkam M Marak, a student of Hawakhana Higher Secondary School, Tura, played for the Chandmary FC in Tura.

Commenting on the massive achievement of the two young boys, PHE minister Marcuise Marak, who also met the two earlier said, “I extend my heartfelt best wishes to these two young men as they embark on this exciting journey and may success accompany them every step of the way.”

The minister hoped that the milestone created by the two boys would pave the way for many such stories in the future.

“I firmly believe that initiatives like the ‘Catch ‘Em Young’ football tournament will continue to yield even greater success,” he felt.

