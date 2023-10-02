Police bust illegal cough syrup factory in Meghalaya

Shillong: On Sunday, Meghalaya law enforcement agencies cracked down on an underground factory engaged in the illicit production of spurious cough syrups. These counterfeit cough syrups, containing the highly addictive substance phensedyl, were being smuggled into neighboring Bangladesh.
On Sunday, October 1, 2023, local police conducted a targeted raid on a godown located in East Jaintia Hills district‘s Khliehriat, acting on a tip-off. SP Jagpal Dhanoa informed media persons that authorities uncovered a haul of 9,883 bottles of counterfeit cough syrup inside the facility and an arrest was made in connection with the case.
Further investigations led them to an underground factory in Ummulong, where these syrups were being manufactured. The factory’s owner revealed that the majority of the spurious cough syrups were being sent across the border to Bangladesh.
Police seized 600 bottles of elcodyl cough syrup, 10 bottles of a flavoring agent, 11 bottles of food coloring, an extensive quantity of phensedyl, and several volumes of pharmacology-related books.
The haul also included cartons, phensedyl labels, bottles, and caps as well as a bottling machine and approximately Rs 11,000 in cash. Following an intensive interrogation of the two primary suspects, the police detained another individual believed to be involved in the transportation of these illegal syrups toward Assam.
Earlier this year in May, an NGO working in the West Garo Hills region raised questions on the Taxation department of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) after it continued to provide a Trading for Non-Tribals (TNT) license to hawkers of allopathic medicines.
The matter came to light after the Durama Imbama Norimbi Dikkimbi A’chik Magiparang (DINDAM) NGO visited the weekly market at Garobadha in South West Garo Hills (SWGH) where they found three hawkers selling allopathic medicines to people.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The activist questioned the right of the GHADC to issue medical distribution licenses to hawkers without even an iota of thought of the implications that it could have on the general public.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Alarm in Garo Hills over hawkers selling allopathic meds
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘The Creator’ looks and sounds brilliant but lacks everything else
- Sikkim: Citizen Action Party proposes ‘peace’ with SKM on Gandhi Jayanti
- Interview: Kenny Basumatary’s journey from ‘Local Kung Fu’ to ‘Jawan’
- Police Bust Illegal Cough Syrup Factory in Meghalaya
- Arunachal: ULFA-I cadres surrender to Assam Rifles, weapons handed over
- Tragic bridge collapse to delay inauguration of Mizoram railway project