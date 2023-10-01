Meghalaya: 18th anniversary memorial service held for 2005 tragedy victims

Tura: As has been done over the past 18 years, mourners and the families of the victims of one of the most tragic incidents that took place on September 30, 2005, gathered at Williamnagar and Tura to hold a memorial service.
Meanwhile, to pay homage to the nine victims of the tragedy, various NGOs of South West Garo Hills (SWGH) observed a shutdown of shops in memory of the victims of the tragedy.
The day, which is also known as ‘Black Friday,’ was brought about after peaceful protests against the bifurcation of Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE) between Tura and Shillong turned violent following the arrest of one of the protest leaders and the declaration of the protest as unlawful. At that time, MBOSE was headquartered in Tura.
Protests were being held at the Chandmari playground, where thousands had gathered, and at the Rongrenggre playground in Williamnagar in East Garo Hills.
The protests turned violent when the demonstrators resorted to stone pelting in both Tura and Williamnagar, prompting the police to respond with firing, resulting in the deaths of nine protestors, five in Williamnagar and four in Tura.
Since the firing incident, the 30th September Victims’ Solidarity Forum has been holding memorial church services every year at Chandmari playground in Tura and at the Rongrenggre Government School Playground in Williamnagar.
This year, similar programs took place in the towns of Tura and Williamnagar, with other towns also joining in to remember the victims at the cenotaphs created in their memory. A candlelight vigil as well as a floral tribute was paid this evening at the twin cenotaphs by mourners and family members.
The 30th September Victims’ Solidarity Forum has continued to demand justice for the victims despite the passage of time, although not much progress has been made on the demand by the state government.
