Meghalaya: Why this 53-year-old returned to ‘study’ after 35 years 

Shillong: Can one person change a state’s literacy rate? Of course not. But they can showcase a state’s attitude towards imparting literacy among all its residents, including those who may be otherwise considered “too old”. Meghalaya may not be among India’s most literate states, but, as 53-year-old Lakyntiew Syimtieh shows, the state is a wonderful example of encouraging education for all.

A few days ago, Syimtieh graduated from Balawan College, about 30 kilometres from the capital city of Shillong.......