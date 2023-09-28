Meghalaya: Kongthong village wins bronze at National Tourism Awards 2023

Shillong: Kongthong, an enchanting village nestled in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Tourism Village (Bronze)’ award at the National Tourism Awards 2023 by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.
This recognition was presented to Kongthong by the Government of India, at a glittering ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
Among dignitaries, Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State of Tourism and Defence; V. Vidhyavathi, Secretary (Tourism); Leena Nandan, Secretary Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism were present at the occasion.
Speaking on the achievement, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, “I am immensely proud; this recognition is a testament to the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty that Meghalaya has to offer. Kongthong’s melodious whistles echo the harmony of our diverse traditions and the serenity of our landscapes.”
CM Sangma said that the second-largest employment generator for Meghalaya is the tourism sector, and their goal is to transform Meghalaya into India’s most preferred tourist destination. “We now have one of the most attractive Homestay Schemes in the country, providing a subsidy of up to 7 lakh rupees per homestay. About 300 homestays were sanctioned in the last year. We target building another 2,000 homestays in the next five years,” mentioned the Meghalaya chief minister.
The luxury vehicle scheme is another success and is being diversified to include minibuses and caravans.
The government will also build new infrastructure like large accommodation units, experiential centres, amusement parks and viewing galleries in about 100 new villages to expand tourism beyond the established clusters.
Dr. Vijay Kumar, Commissioner & Secretary, Tourism Department, remarked “Kongthong, the whistling village in Meghalaya, stands as a harmonious testament to the rich cultural tapestry of our nation. This ‘Best Tourism Village’ award for 2023, is a resounding tribute to the enduring traditions and breathtaking landscapes that define our country. We are constantly working towards improving the tourism landscape in our state through various innovative programme and schemes like PRIME Tourism Vehicles, Homestay Scheme, Tourist Villa Scheme, Caravan etc.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Indian Ministry of Tourism introduced the Travel for LiFE program on World Tourism Day 2023, aligning with the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and the Goa Roadmap for Tourism. The global launch involved G20 countries, international organisations, and Indian states, emphasizing responsible and immersive tourism.
Kongthong, known as the ‘Whistling Village’, houses around 750 residents and boasts a unique cultural heritage called ‘Jingrwai Iawbei’ meaning song of the first clan lady. This tradition assigns a distinct tune to each child at birth, a cherished practice upheld by Kongthong’s people for generations.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Man employed as house guard dies by suicide
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- First otter sighting in Nepal’s Chitwan park in two decades raises questions
- Arunachal: Visa-denied Wushu players to get Rs 20 lakh each, says CM
- What’s the carbon footprint of owning pet fish? An expert explains
- Meghalaya: Kongthong village wins bronze at National Tourism Awards 2023
- New fish species discovered in Nagaland, scientist names it after collaborator
- Nagaland govt responds: Mass cleanliness drive on Sept 30