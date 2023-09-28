Meghalaya: Kongthong village wins bronze at National Tourism Awards 2023

Shillong: Kongthong, an enchanting village nestled in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Tourism Village (Bronze)’ award at the National Tourism Awards 2023 by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

This recognition was presented to Kongthong by the Government of India, at a glittering ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Among dignitaries, Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State of Tourism and Defence; V. Vidhyavathi, Secretary (Tourism); Leena Nandan, Secretary Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism were present at the occasion.

Speaking on the achievement, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, “I am immensely proud; this recognition is a testament to the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty that Meghalaya has to offer. Kongthong’s melodious whistles echo the harmony of our diverse traditions and the serenity of our landscapes.”

CM Sangma said that the second-largest employment generator for Meghalaya is the tourism sector, and their goal is to transform Meghalaya into India’s most preferred tourist destination. “We now have one of the most attractive Homestay Schemes in the country, providing a subsidy of up to 7 lakh rupees per homestay. About 300 homestays were sanctioned in the last year. We target building another 2,000 homestays in the next five years,” mentioned the Meghalaya chief minister.

The luxury vehicle scheme is another success and is being diversified to include minibuses and caravans.

The government will also build new infrastructure like large accommodation units, experiential centres, amusement parks and viewing galleries in about 100 new villages to expand tourism beyond the established clusters.

Dr. Vijay Kumar, Commissioner & Secretary, Tourism Department, remarked “Kongthong, the whistling village in Meghalaya, stands as a harmonious testament to the rich cultural tapestry of our nation. This ‘Best Tourism Village’ award for 2023, is a resounding tribute to the enduring traditions and breathtaking landscapes that define our country. We are constantly working towards improving the tourism landscape in our state through various innovative programme and schemes like PRIME Tourism Vehicles, Homestay Scheme, Tourist Villa Scheme, Caravan etc.”

The Indian Ministry of Tourism introduced the Travel for LiFE program on World Tourism Day 2023, aligning with the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and the Goa Roadmap for Tourism. The global launch involved G20 countries, international organisations, and Indian states, emphasizing responsible and immersive tourism.

Kongthong, known as the ‘Whistling Village’, houses around 750 residents and boasts a unique cultural heritage called ‘Jingrwai Iawbei’ meaning song of the first clan lady. This tradition assigns a distinct tune to each child at birth, a cherished practice upheld by Kongthong’s people for generations.

