Meghalaya: Man employed as house guard dies by suicide

Shillong: In a tragic incident, a house guard deputed for an additional Judge of High Court Meghalaya, died by suicide on Wednesday morning at Oxford Hill Laban, Shillong.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger said Cheeran Mooshahary, the house guard, was found dead around 6:30 am today.
“We got the information…officials immediately rushed and found that he had shot himself as it was found that the weapon issued to him was in his hand. There was no suicide note, and he was alone on duty,” mentioned Nongtnger.
46-year-old Mooshahary was a resident of the Police quarter at the Police Reserve, Jail Road, Shillong.
Police are currently trying to ascertain the cause that led him to take his own life.
