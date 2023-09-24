Meghalaya: MLA amused by response to oxygen plant question at Assembly

Tura: “Does not arise”. This was the answer given to a question posed by the MLA from Dadenggre, Rupa Marak, when he sought information regarding the exact cost of the oxygen plant set up in his constituency, Jengjal.
“It is really amusing that this was the answer given to my question. I had tried to put forward this question during the Assembly session that concluded yesterday but this did not make it to the final list of questions in ‘Question Hour’, despite the matter being of such an urgent nature,” said Rupa Marak.
Marak asked as to what ‘does not arise’ meant and whether the oxygen plants were actually paid for through someone’s pockets or from a scheme of the government.
“If it was paid for by some private individual, we would be more than happy to thank him/her for their generosity. If it was paid for by the state through our schemes, ‘does not arise cannot be an answer. We need accountability and for these plants to be fully functional,” said the Dadenggre MLA.
8 oxygen plants, including one in Jengjal, were set up in Garo Hills across five districts. Unfortunately, none of these plants are operational despite more than three years passing since their inauguration or construction. These plants were constructed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to increase oxygen supply to Civil Hospitals and CHCs. If operational, they could have fulfilled nearly 100% of oxygen requirements in some districts and approximately 30-40% at Tura Civil Hospital, the region’s major hospital.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Marak raised five inquiries concerning the oxygen plants, with the additional query regarding the plants’ status, oxygen usage, quantity, and recurring expenses. The response received for all five questions was uniformly negative and deemed irrelevant with responses like “does not arise”.
“We all know it is not functional but then why is it not functional? The plants form a critical part of the upgrade of our medical infrastructure of the state and particularly of the Garo Hills region. They have been trying to evade answering my questions despite this being so critical in nature,” he added.
Also Read | Gasping for breath: Oxygen plants in Garo Hills are turning into relics
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Do we need policy regulations to deal with the advent of AI in education?
- Excessive screen time can affect young people’s emotional development
- Beyond Pride, the dreaded reality: Why attacks on Assam’s transpersons are rising
- Assam inks pacts with private enterprises for investments worth Rs 3,114 cr
- A deep dive into women’s health and family planning in Meghalaya
- Assam: Man allegedly kills own daughter