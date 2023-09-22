'Drug Kingpin' remark: Henry Lalremsanga sends legal notice to Dr Mukul Sangma

Shillong: The legal team representing Henry Lalremsanga, the Chairman of 2B’s Group of Companies, has issued a legal notice in response to Dr Mukul Sangma’s claims that Lalremsanga was a drug kingpin and demanded compensation of Rs 20 crore “for injury to Lalremsanga’s reputation.”

“The legal notice serves to address the unfounded accusations and character attacks made against Lalremsanga during a State Assembly session and subsequent media talks. These damaging allegations have been widely circulated, causing considerable harm to Lalremsanga’s personal and professional reputation,” a statement issued by the legal team said.

The counsel said Lalremsanga was “wrongfully arrested in 2013 in relation to a seizure of medical supplies, despite holding a valid license for such supplies. He was discharged by the Special Court, ND & PS Act, Patiala House Court, New Delhi in 2018, citing a lack of evidence of any offence committed,” the statement added.

“The recent defamatory statements, void of factual basis, have caused significant distress to Lalremsanga, his family, and the businesses he oversees. These statements have also indirectly tarnished the image of the Mizo community,” the statement said.



The counsel demanded an unconditional apology within 7 days and an “immediate halt” to making or publishing any more false and defamatory remarks against Lalremsanga.

