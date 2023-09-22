CM Sangma highlights consultants' crucial role in Meghalaya projects

Shillong: In a recent session of the Meghalaya legislative assembly, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma disclosed important details regarding the appointment of consultants by the Meghalaya government and their contributions to various projects within the state.

A total of 124 consultants have been engaged by the Government of Meghalaya, serving in different departments and on specific projects. A sum of Rs 22.56 crore has been disbursed to these consultants during the current financial year. Among these consultants, 59 are currently dedicated to Externally Aided Projects (EAP).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The revelation came in response to a query posed by TMC MLA Miani D Shira, who sought clarification regarding the purpose of the remaining 65 consultants. Sangma clarified that these consultants, who are technical experts in their respective fields, are brought in to fulfill specific tasks. He mentioned that they are part of a contractual team of experts and play a pivotal role in Centrally Sponsored Schemes and EAPs, following the guidelines set forth by the concerned departments.

The chief minister emphasized the necessity of these consultants, particularly in projects like the Smart City initiative and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). He highlighted that these projects mandate the presence of consultants to ensure that they progress efficiently.

Sangma also shared insights into a project called “Unity,” for which Meghalaya received Rs 132 crores from the Prime Minister. He attributed the state’s success in securing these funds within a six-month period to the valuable expertise provided by the consultants and mentioned that Meghalaya was one of only 3 states in the whole country that managed to secure the funds within a six-month time period.

When questioned about the varying rates of payment to consultants, Sangma explained that selection is conducted through a transparent tendering process. Consultants are chosen based on the quality of their proposals and their pricing, leading to differences in rates.

Regarding the origin of these consultants, Heavingstone Kharpran, MLA from Mawryngkneng, inquired whether they were predominantly local or from outside the state. Sangma clarified that 26 consultants were local, while the remaining were national-level consultants with extensive experience. “The selection is done in a very transparent manner. 26 are local consultants and the rest are national level consultants who take up large projects which require certain level of expertise and turnover. It is important to remember when these consultants come in they are locally hiring a large number of local people. So they are getting exposure to the expertise and becoming independent in nature so there’s a lot of capacity building taking place in the last five years with the local people benefiting,” said the chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sangma also responded to concerns raised by opposition leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh on the involvement of government officers, saying that government officers are actively involved in the projects.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister explained that consultants are mandated because there are three areas where a high level of expertise is required, which he said are, technical expertise, environmental and social compliances and world-class procurement projects.

He cited examples such as the development of a cable car for the Shillong viewpoint and the construction of a glass-extended bridge over Mawkdok, highlighting the critical need for specialised skills in executing these projects.

In response to a suggestion made by Congress MLA Saleng Sangma, who proposed employing unemployed engineering graduates from Meghalaya and providing them with world-class training, Chief Minister Sangma expressed the government’s commitment to prioritizing local engineers when feasible. However, he noted that the mandates of certain agencies dictate the selection of consultants, thus impacting the utilization of local talent.

Also Read | Meghalaya aims for major economic growth despite recent poverty ranking

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









