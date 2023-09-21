Meghalaya to examine job recruitment, reforms likely

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday informed that the state government is examining the entire job recruitment process to develop a comprehensive policy to reform the system.

“We are examining the entire recruitment process. Hence, we have come to a conclusion that if we are to bring reforms, let us do it once and for all, and let us look into all aspects and come up with a comprehensive policy and plan,” Sangma said in response to a question during the question hour of the Autumn Session.

UDP legislator from Mokaiaw, Nujorki Sungoh, urged the government to do away with personal interviews in order to ensure transparency in the recruitment process and to avoid nepotism.

He cited that the Centre had already abolished the personal interview since 2016, following which 23 states and 8 Union Territories have implemented the decision.

“Therefore, I request the chief minister to kindly examine this matter and make sure that our state also abolishes the personal interview to ensure that there is no favouritism and nepotism (in the job recruitment process),” Sungoh asserted.

To this, Sangma said that the former chief minister in 2017 had written to the Government of India informing them that the state government would not do away with the personal interview.

“However, we are examining the matter. There are pros and cons to this aspect. That is why the government is examining all aspects to make sure whatever decision is taken is for the overall interest and ensure the overall process is smooth and gives better opportunities to the youth of the state,” he added.

Sangma further informed that the former chief minister, in his letter in 2017, pointed out the presence of different qualified applicants. He observed that the conduct of interview will allow the selection committee to understand the quality of applicants and help differentiate between individuals and see who will be best suited for a particular job.

“All these factors, as I said, we need to look into them. It is not a small decision; it is a decision that will affect the youth. We need to do a lot; we need to do a lot of analysis and examination, and we cannot have a simple approach or a piecemeal basis,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated the need for a comprehensive policy to bring major reforms to the job recruitment process in the state.

