Meghalaya: Sohra International Half Marathon to be held on Sept 30

Guwahati: A meeting of the organising committee for the second edition of the Sohra International Half Marathon was held at the Main Secretariat’s conference hall in Shillong on Tuesday to review the preparations for the prestigious 21-kilometre half marathon.

Notably, the 2nd Sohra International Half Marathon 2023 will take place on 30th September 2023. The marathon is officially approved and supervised by the Athletics Federation of India.

Chaired by John F Kharshiing, co-chairman of the organising committee and working president of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA), the meeting discussed requirements for a successful half marathon. Committee members shared insights from the previous edition, and chairpersons, convenors, and members of all 10 sub-committees presented their views and preparations.

Sylvester Nongtnger, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District; P.N Chyne, Joint Director of Health Service; J M Umdor, Assistant Commissioner of Sohra Civil Subdivision; P.B War Nongbri, Assistant Director of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs; and Finely L Pariat, Organising Secretary of Sohra Run and General Secretary of MSOA, attended the meeting along with officials from the sports and police departments.

The meeting was informed about the large number of participants (approximately 3000 applicants) who have registered online compared to the 700 applicants in the first edition last year.

The meeting resolved that sub-committees, along with the organising committee officials, would conduct a physical visit of the route and logistical venues, including the three starting points (21K, 10K, 5K) and the finish point in the next few days to assess the logistical preparations.

It was decided that after the last date of registration, the organising committee would issue additional media information for the benefit of participants and the general public, as well as tourists at large, especially regarding the road closure from Laitsohpliah to Sohra up to Mawsmai from 6 am to 9 am on 30th September.

Participants in the meeting were also informed that since the half marathon is an athletic event recognised and supervised by the Athletics Federation of India, all technical preparations would be handled by AFI officials, who will arrive in Shillong by the end of the week.

A review meeting, led by J. Umdor, Assistant Commissioner of Sohra Civil Subdivision, took place on September 11, 2023, at the SDO(Civil) Sohra Civil Sub-Division conference hall. The meeting included representatives from the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) and village heads from the Sohra International Half Marathon route (Laitsohpliah to Mawsmai).

The meeting was also attended by officials from the PWD, health, education, tourism, heads of educational institutions, principals, and other officials.

