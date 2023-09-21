Meghalaya: MLA urges govt to seek justice for trucker allegedly killed by BSF

Shillong: Meghalaya’s Sohra MLA, Gavin Mylliem, appealed to the state government on Thursday to raise the alleged shooting incident involving a trucker by the BSF with the Government of India. He urged them to seek relief for the victim’s family.

During the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Mylliem raised a Zero hour notice regarding a news item titled “BSF Allegedly Kills Trucker” on May 6, 2023.

34-year-old trucker Ronin Nongkynrih and his cousin were transporting buffaloes on the Pynursla-Dawki road in Meghalaya. According to the FIR filed at Pynursla police station, Nongkynrih took a right turn near Mawshun village to unload the buffaloes. At this point, a BSF mini truck following them opened fire. The complainant also alleged that BSF personnel at the Mawshun checkpost fired at close range, fatally hitting Nongkynrih in the head.

An FIR filed by the officials of BSF claimed that the BSF deployed for duty at Pynursla-Dawki road near Wahkdait village had cautioned the driver to stop for checking. Instead of stopping, the driver tried to escape by hitting and running over the BSF personnel on duty, it stated. “The personnel, sensing danger, fired two rounds in the air at intervals, but the driver did not stop and tried to hit the personnel on duty. Seeing an imminent threat to his life, he fired another round towards the tire of the truck with the intention to stop the vehicle, but the driver turned his vehicle to the left and collided with the divider,” the BSF mentioned in their FIR against Ronin Nongkynrih.

Demanding justice for the family, Mylliem said that what was concerning was that, till date, neither the BSF nor the Government of India has sanctioned any kind of relief to the poor family.

“The family of Nongkynrih is unfortunately not receiving the humane consideration which they should be getting. The deceased is survived by his wife and two young children aged between 4 and 3 months old. They belong to a very poor family, and with the death of Nongkynrih, they are left without another breadwinner for the family,” raised the Sohra MLA.

Urging the state government to take up the matter in the strongest possible manner with the GOI so that justice is done within a fixed time, and whatever relief is sanctioned is done according to the norms.

He also urged the state government, given the unusual circumstances of the case, to consider sanctioning ex gratia assistance from its end.

Home Minister Prestone Tynsong responded, stating that cases from both sides were filed, and the investigation is ongoing; however, no one was arrested in connection with the case.

“The police officials are putting in sincere efforts to ascertain the facts and circumstances of both the cases,” assured the House.

