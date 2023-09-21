Meghalaya: Man walks 15,700 km across India to promote blood donation

Shillong: In an effort to promote blood donation awareness, Kiran Verma, aged 38, embarked on a journey through India, walking from one state to another. On Wednesday, he reached Shillong and interacted with the press to share his mission.

Verma, a social activist, initiated this journey on December 28, 2021, starting from Trivandrum in Kerala. His incredible trek has covered a staggering distance of 15,700 kilometres, taking him through numerous states and territories, including Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, before finally reaching his destination in Meghalaya.

Verma stated that his sole purpose in walking is to ensure that no one in India dies due to a lack of blood by December 31, 2025, emphasising that the current situation, where nearly 12,000 people die daily due to blood unavailability, needs to change nationwide.

He also added that blood donation is more important in states like Meghalaya because only 5 out of 12 districts in the state have blood banks, and tribals do not show willingness to donate blood.

“I encourage more and more people in Meghalaya to donate blood. Even if there are no blood banks, people can support other districts where such facilities are available,” he said.

Verma was pleased that his efforts in Tura paid off when he informed Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani about his mission, resulting in the prompt establishment of a blood bank in Phulbari. He also urged all Meghalaya communities to promote blood donation.

