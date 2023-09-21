Meghalaya: Man walks 15,700 km across India to promote blood donation

Shillong: In an effort to promote blood donation awareness, Kiran Verma, aged 38, embarked on a journey through India, walking from one state to another. On Wednesday, he reached Shillong and interacted with the press to share his mission.
Verma, a social activist, initiated this journey on December 28, 2021, starting from Trivandrum in Kerala. His incredible trek has covered a staggering distance of 15,700 kilometres, taking him through numerous states and territories, including Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, before finally reaching his destination in Meghalaya.
Verma stated that his sole purpose in walking is to ensure that no one in India dies due to a lack of blood by December 31, 2025, emphasising that the current situation, where nearly 12,000 people die daily due to blood unavailability, needs to change nationwide.
He also added that blood donation is more important in states like Meghalaya because only 5 out of 12 districts in the state have blood banks, and tribals do not show willingness to donate blood.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“I encourage more and more people in Meghalaya to donate blood. Even if there are no blood banks, people can support other districts where such facilities are available,” he said.
Verma was pleased that his efforts in Tura paid off when he informed Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani about his mission, resulting in the prompt establishment of a blood bank in Phulbari. He also urged all Meghalaya communities to promote blood donation.
Also Read | How the Indian Constitution advances the Hindu state
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Man walks 15,700 km across India to promote blood donation
- CM Khandu urges swift setup of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission
- Small hydro projects ignore environmental risks, local voices
- Sikkim: Limboo Tamang Committee threatens statewide protest over seat reservation delay
- Tripura 4th in country to launch E-cabinet: Minister
- Meghalaya: Sohra International Half Marathon to be held on Sept 30