Meghalaya: Drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized in Shillong

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has lauded the successful outcome of a drug bust valued at over Rs 2 crore in Shillong. Acting on a tip-off from a vigilant Sumo vehicle driver about a suspicious bag, authorities conducted a successful raid on Wednesday.

The chief minister underscored how this collaborative effort between members of the public and police officials stands as evidence of the crucial role of public participation in curbing the drug menace in Meghalaya.

CM Sangma took to the microblogging platform X to express his gratitude for the Sumo driver’s alertness. He remarked, “A major success through police-public cooperation! In Shillong, a major drug bust worth over Rs 2 crore took place on September 20 night.”

The chief minister added, “What makes this success unique is the pivotal role played by an alert Sumo driver who informed the Police about a suspicious bag. Many congratulations to the Sumo driver for his honesty. He will be aptly rewarded for his actions.”

Sangma also commended Dr. L. R. Bishnoi and his team for their unwavering commitment in the fight against drug trafficking.

