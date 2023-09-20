Women's Reservation Bill: See what Meghalaya leaders have to say

Shillong: The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday tabled the Women’s Reservation Bill, which guarantees a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Prime Minister Modi also urged all members of the Lok Sabha to pass the bill unanimously.

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X (Twitter), “It’s been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women’s reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy.”

Meanwhile, EastMojo reached out to leaders in Meghalaya for their reaction on the Bill.

