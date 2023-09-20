Meghalaya: Oppsn leader highlights ties between CM, alleged druglord

Shillong: Opposition’s Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma has claimed that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has ties to alleged drug kingpin Henry Lalremsanga from Mizoram and that the Chief Minister’s Office arranged his entry into a high-profile event in New Delhi.

TMC leader Mukul Sangma said this while taking part in the motion on the menace of drugs and substance abuse in the state moved by Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader Ardent Basaiawmoit.

Putting forth his views on drug menace, he said, “Everybody has to be under the scanner including ourselves, including the officers who are expected to take care of this very challenging task and dislocate the momentum of the rampant availability of drugs and substance abuse.”

Stating that they have to be more careful as politicians, he said, “We also have to be careful about the people we meet, people who travel with us and who join us at parties and gatherings because they could take advantage of their association with us.”

Expressing his concerns pertaining to the association of people in authority with people who are allegedly involved in drug peddling, he said, “Now I am very disturbed and I am sure every body will be by this fact. One of our colleagues in INC who happened to be an MLA from Mizoram… his son got arrested and it was carried by many national newspapers.”

Reading out a news excerpt, he said, “A commerce graduate from Mizoram has been arrested with Rs 6 crore worth banned tablets allegedly from the son of a Congress MLA. Henry Lalremsanga, whom police described as the kingpin of the gang was arrested…along with Arvind Ahuja son of former MLA Ashok Ahuja…”

“It is more disturbing to me when I came across another vital information which showed me that he is one of the close associates of none other than our Chief Minister Conrad Sangma,” he exclaimed.

“Yes this is the photograph of the chief minister, his wife, and Henry at a very high-profile programme in Delhi,” he said showing the picture of an event where they were seated together.

Explaining how Henry managed to find a seat at the same table as the CM’s, he said, “I was informed that his sitting arrangement was requested by the Chief Minister’s Office.”

The TMC leader suggested that CM Sangma should take better security measures.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that being a public figure, he takes pictures with random persons everyday. Sangma highlighted that the TMC leader is trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.

“All of us in the House are public figures. I meet millions of people and they ask for selfies, which I don’t refuse. Connecting two individuals activities and coming to a conclusion based on a photograph is the most illogical conclusion that anyone can jump to. It has to be based on evidence of what activities were taking place. It’s unfortunate that a statement of this level by a person of his stature is made,” stated the chief minister.

Also Read | Women’s Reservation Bill: See what Meghalaya leaders have to say

