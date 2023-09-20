Meghalaya: NEHU admin says Sept 18 incident had no 'communal' angle

Shillong: Following reports of disturbances at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) allegedly between two communities, the University administration has clarified that it was not a communal incident.
On September 18, a scuffle occurred in Hostel No. 19, which according to the NEHU officials, involved a verbal and physical confrontation among students residing in the hostel. The administration said it was related to disagreements regarding hostel rules and regulations.
“It is essential to clarify that the incident had no links to communal issues, as erroneously reported on various social media platforms. As soon as news of the altercation reached the University authorities, immediate action was taken to diffuse the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of all students involved,” mentioned NEHU PRO Dr. Davidson Pyngrope in a statement.
He added that the Dean of Students Welfare, the Warden of Hostel 19 and the University’s Security Officer promptly arrived to pacify the situation and maintain order.
The local law enforcement was notified of the incident, and they promptly arrived on the NEHU premises to assess the situation and assist in maintaining peace and order.
NEHU authorities also held a high-level meeting on September 18 morning to address the incident comprehensively. The meeting included the participation of the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, the Dean of Students Welfare, Proctor, Security Officer, and the Warden of Hostel No. 19. The purpose of the meeting was to thoroughly discuss the matter and ensure that due disciplinary actions are taken in accordance with the rules and regulations of the University.
“The University remains committed to upholding a safe and inclusive environment for all students, and any breaches of conduct will be addressed with utmost seriousness and adherence to established protocols,” added the PRO.
