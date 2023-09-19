Meghalaya: 4 alleged Bangladeshis held in West Garo Hills

Tura: Four alleged Bangladeshis were arrested by personnel of the Dalu Police Station in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, on Monday under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

Police sources informed that the arrested persons had crossed the border and were headed towards Dalugao village.

Upon interrogation, the arrested persons claimed that they were proceeding towards Malda in West Bengal.

“All of them have Aadhaar cards but they do not have other valid IDs. They stated that they were working in Chennai,” police said.

Indian currency amounting to Rs 5,000 along with three mobile handsets and one PAN card were seized by the police.

The four apprehended persons were identified as Mohamed Mamun Rashid (25), Md Wasikul (20) and Md Mir Kasim (20) belonging to Chapainawabganj district and Siyam Sheik (21) from Rajsai district.

According to the police, legal action is initiated against the arrested persons under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

