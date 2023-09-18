Meghalaya: Pregnant woman loses child due to traffic jam

Shillong: In a tragic incident on Saturday, a pregnant woman from Mawthawniaw village in West Khasi Hills had to give birth inside a tourist vehicle while stuck in a prolonged traffic jam en route to Shillong. Unfortunately, she lost her newborn during the ordeal.
The expectant mother became trapped in a massive traffic gridlock near Ksehkohlong, in close proximity to Pamphyrnai Lake, along National Highway 44(E). The congestion persisted for 3 hours, despite the relatively short distance of approximately 19 km or 37 minutes from Mawthawniaw village to Pamphyrnai. The cause of the traffic jam was attributed to a fishing competition taking place at Pamphyrnai Lake.
The distressed family accompanying the pregnant woman asked for help from passersby but to no avail. Their plight worsened upon reaching Umlieh, a location roughly 40 minutes from Mawthawniaw and just a few minutes away from Pamphyrnai Lake, as they encountered yet another traffic obstruction related to the same competition.
Faced with the urgency of labour, the woman was compelled to deliver her baby inside the vehicle but the newborn passed away before they could reach Mairang, where the nearest hospital was situated. Despite the proximity of Nongstoin, a hospital approximately 40 to 45 minutes away, the family was en route to Shillong, unaware of the traffic conditions.
The woman’s family then rushed the mother to Holy Cross Hospital in Mairang, where she is currently receiving medical care.
It is worth noting that the ambulance dispatched to pick them up was caught in the same traffic congestion. “Even the ambulance meant to pick them up in Umlieh was stuck in the same traffic for over an hour,” a family member stated.
The police told EastMojo they were enquiring into the matter.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, South West Khasi Hills, on Monday issued an official order prohibiting fishing competitions and other fishing related activities to safeguard public interest in the district.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Meghalaya’s aspirational blocks chart developmental strategy
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Devastatingly low Antarctic sea ice may be the ‘new abnormal’, study warns
- What is Smart Money in Sports Betting?
- Meghalaya: Pregnant woman loses child due to traffic jam
- Over 500 participate in World Cleanup Day in Senapati
- Nagaland regions plunge into darkness amid grid disruption
- Assam CM summoned to Court over controversial remarks about Rahul Gandhi