Meghalaya: Pregnant woman loses child due to traffic jam

Shillong: In a tragic incident on Saturday, a pregnant woman from Mawthawniaw village in West Khasi Hills had to give birth inside a tourist vehicle while stuck in a prolonged traffic jam en route to Shillong. Unfortunately, she lost her newborn during the ordeal.

The expectant mother became trapped in a massive traffic gridlock near Ksehkohlong, in close proximity to Pamphyrnai Lake, along National Highway 44(E). The congestion persisted for 3 hours, despite the relatively short distance of approximately 19 km or 37 minutes from Mawthawniaw village to Pamphyrnai. The cause of the traffic jam was attributed to a fishing competition taking place at Pamphyrnai Lake.

The distressed family accompanying the pregnant woman asked for help from passersby but to no avail. Their plight worsened upon reaching Umlieh, a location roughly 40 minutes from Mawthawniaw and just a few minutes away from Pamphyrnai Lake, as they encountered yet another traffic obstruction related to the same competition.

Faced with the urgency of labour, the woman was compelled to deliver her baby inside the vehicle but the newborn passed away before they could reach Mairang, where the nearest hospital was situated. Despite the proximity of Nongstoin, a hospital approximately 40 to 45 minutes away, the family was en route to Shillong, unaware of the traffic conditions.

The woman’s family then rushed the mother to Holy Cross Hospital in Mairang, where she is currently receiving medical care.

It is worth noting that the ambulance dispatched to pick them up was caught in the same traffic congestion. “Even the ambulance meant to pick them up in Umlieh was stuck in the same traffic for over an hour,” a family member stated.

The police told EastMojo they were enquiring into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, South West Khasi Hills, on Monday issued an official order prohibiting fishing competitions and other fishing related activities to safeguard public interest in the district.

