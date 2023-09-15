Meghalaya: Heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore seized in East Jaintia Hills

Aizawl: Based on credible information, authorities on Friday morning conducted a raid for suspected illegal items that were allegedly being transported to Meghalaya via two tourist vehicles from Mizoram and seized heroin worth over 5 crore.

A team led by Banraplang Iyrwa, MPS, Additional Superintendent of Police (East Jaintia Hills) conducted a search operation at Nongsning in Jaintia Hills. The team, consisting of the ANTF, Umtyra Check gate personnel, and Khliehriat police officers, intercepted two tourist vehicles at around 8:30 am.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A search of the first vehicle (Tata Sumo ML-05-M-1597) in the presence of independent witnesses uncovered four soapboxes containing a yellowish-orange powder weighing 43.33 gram.

The search of the second vehicle (Tata Sumo MZ-01-K-3872) led to the discovery of 44 soapboxes containing yellowish-orange powder, totaling a net weight of 516.43 gram with an estimated value of about Rs 5 crore. Preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be heroin. The investigating team reportedly seized, packed and sealed the contraband in the presence of independent witnesses.

Meanwhile, a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been initiated at Khliehriat Police Station, and an investigation is ongoing regarding the networks involved in the illicit operation.

Also Read | Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.65 crore

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









