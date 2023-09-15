Meghalaya: Heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore seized in East Jaintia Hills

Aizawl: Based on credible information, authorities on Friday morning conducted a raid for suspected illegal items that were allegedly being transported to Meghalaya via two tourist vehicles from Mizoram and seized heroin worth over 5 crore.
A team led by Banraplang Iyrwa, MPS, Additional Superintendent of Police (East Jaintia Hills) conducted a search operation at Nongsning in Jaintia Hills. The team, consisting of the ANTF, Umtyra Check gate personnel, and Khliehriat police officers, intercepted two tourist vehicles at around 8:30 am.
A search of the first vehicle (Tata Sumo ML-05-M-1597) in the presence of independent witnesses uncovered four soapboxes containing a yellowish-orange powder weighing 43.33 gram.
The search of the second vehicle (Tata Sumo MZ-01-K-3872) led to the discovery of 44 soapboxes containing yellowish-orange powder, totaling a net weight of 516.43 gram with an estimated value of about Rs 5 crore. Preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be heroin. The investigating team reportedly seized, packed and sealed the contraband in the presence of independent witnesses.
Meanwhile, a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been initiated at Khliehriat Police Station, and an investigation is ongoing regarding the networks involved in the illicit operation.
