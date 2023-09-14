Meghalaya: Tura college hosts food fest to celebrate National Nutrition Month

Tura: The Department of Food Science and Nutrition, College of Community Science, CAU, Tura on Wednesday, organised a food festival as part of the National Nutrition Month celebration. The festival’s theme was ‘Healthy Diet for All.’
The festival aimed to convey the message that healthy food doesn’t have to be expensive or unpalatable.
Local entrepreneurs, alumni, and current students set up stalls to showcase nutritious items at affordable rates. Students from NEHU and ICFAI, Tura campus, also attended the festival.
Dr. Ivonne M. Sangma, DMCH Officer, inaugurated the festival and spoke about the importance of a balanced diet and regular exercise to prevent non-communicable diseases.
Additionally, the college hosted a mini exhibition at the Tura Super Market, showcasing low-cost nutritious recipes to the public. During the exhibition, these recipes and food products were made available to the public.
