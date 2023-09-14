CMs of Meghalaya, Assam discuss border dispute, plan to meet in Oct

Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of Meghalaya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam on Wednesday engaged in an informal conversation regarding the border issue. They reached an agreement to formalise confidence-building measures before conducting a joint visit to the areas of dispute in October.
Sarma said, “We thought that our visit should not create tension. If both CMs go to the area (Karbi Anglong – West Jaintia Hills border), and after our return, there is fresh tension, then people will blame us. So, we want to quickly develop some confidence-building measures.”
“Once those confidence-building measures are formalised, we will both go to the site and discuss with the people of the border villages as well. When we went to Langpih, there were lots of festivities. So, we want to go to Karbi Anglong and Jaintia Hills with the same kind of festivity,” he added.
The Assam CM expressed his desire for a formal meeting and border area visit in October, suggesting the first or second week depending on the Meghalaya CM’s availability.
When asked when the regional committees are likely to submit their reports, Sarma said, “As we told you, these six areas are a little complicated, so these regional committees are headed by matured people on both sides. They are working very hard, visiting those areas frequently, and we believe that everything will be settled in the most peaceful and amicable manner.”
Meanwhile, Sarma appealed for peace and calm at the border and assured resolution efforts.
Earlier, CM Conrad K Sangma said that the informal meeting is part of the exercise and process to discuss the matter to help both states get into a better understanding.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“There is no definitive outcome at this point, and this exercise will continue from time to time,” he said while thanking the chief minister of Assam, the CEM of KAAC, and the deputy chief minister of Meghalaya, who is heading the regional committee in the Jaintia Hills region, for their time.
Stating that the informal discussion was very positive, Sangma said, “We are hopeful that we can slowly and steadily move towards a resolution while ensuring peace in the area.”
Also Read | Meghalaya CM addresses controversy over India’s renaming as Bharat
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura ranks 4th in export preparedness: MoS Anupriya Patel
- Nagaland: Forest minister apologises for controversial remark on human-elephant conflict
- CMs of Meghalaya, Assam discuss border dispute, plan to meet in Oct
- Mizoram: ZPM to prioritise farmers if elected, says working president Sapdanga
- Is standing at your desk actually better than sitting? Here’s what a study reveals
- Could a single drug treat cancer and cardiovascular disease?