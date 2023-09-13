Meghalaya CM addresses controversy over India's renaming as Bharat

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday that controversy over renaming India as Bharat is being created based on nothing.

“The constitution is very clear; it says India, which is Bharat. I think there is no controversy, and we are creating one where there is none,” the chief minister said when asked for his reaction.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He said, “I don’t feel there is a controversy as such. It is a question of using language, and I don’t think there is anything wrong in using either the word Bharat or India; it all depends on the situation you are in. The constitution mandates us to use either of the words, and I am proud of both words.”

The chief minister said that on many occasions while speaking in Hindi, he had said Bharat, and while speaking in English, India, and it is all about the usage.

When asked for his reaction on the proposal for one nation, one election, he refused to comment, stating that he is unaware of what they are thinking, and it is very difficult to comment on anything that is ‘supposed.’

Talking about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), when asked whether a resolution would be passed in the upcoming Assembly session to oppose it, he said, “Give me a document, and I can tell you whether I can object to it or not.”

After much persistence, he said, “We can’t go for anything under assumption. We are running a government out here, and as a government, what I am saying is that the Uniform Civil Code, in general, if we look at it as a thought process and an idea for a diverse nation like our country, it is very difficult; therefore, it is not something that can go very easily for a country like India. That is my stand.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He emphasised that his ability to comment on whether to object or pass a resolution regarding the Uniform Civil Code depends on understanding its purpose, which he cannot do without reviewing the document.

Also Read | Assam governor approves creation of 79 sub-districts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









