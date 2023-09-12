Meghalaya woman claims to have found nails in tablets, authorities begin probe

Shillong: In a bizarre case, a woman in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district has alleged that she found nails inside antibiotic tablets prescribed by doctors at Pomlum PHC for her 12-year-old daughter prompting the authorities to launch a probe into the matter, officials said on Monday.
The incident had taken place on Saturday when the mother discovered two nails inside two of the 10 amoxicillin tablets prescribed by doctors at the PHC, they said.
The mother, who did not disclose her name, told a local news channel here that two nails were found inside a strip containing 10 tablets the health centre had given to her daughter.
She had lodged a complaint with the PHC officials urging the authorities to take action against anyone involved in such a grave misconduct.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Upon hearing the news, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh constituted a medical team headed by senior specialists and an inspector of drugs from the department which rushed to the PHC for verification and investigation.
“Upon arrival, it was found that the nail that was supposedly inside the capsule was actually bigger than the capsule itself,” Lyngdoh told PTI.
She said this in itself raises doubts about the genuineness of the complaint.
According to the minister, the capsules in other facilities were also checked if there was any similar complaint but there was none.
Also Read | Tribal Women Entrepreneurs Bring Prosperity to this Village in Meghalaya
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Halley Laithangbam, former Mr International India, passes away
- WHO seeks to make traditional medicine use safer, more accessible
- Rig Veda, ‘Ashtadhyayi’ displayed in G20 ‘Culture Corridor’ under name of ‘Bharat’
- Shaping Investor Behavior: AI’s Expanding Influence
- Most college principals satisfied with implementation of NEP 2020: NEHU VC
- Sikkim bans homestay owners from leasing, renting their establishments to third parties