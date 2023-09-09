Shillong: Meghalaya power minister Abu Taher Mondal said bearings of the Umiam Bridge would be replaced, and a joint committee of engineers from MeECL and PWD has been constituted.

Mondal’s response follows numerous questions and debates raised regarding the safety of the Umiam Bridge. According to a 1965 safety audit, the bridge has surpassed its lifespan.

Mondal said the government is waiting for the inspection report done by IIT Guwahati. As per preliminary reports, the Umiam bridge is in good condition, however, the bearings need to be replaced.

“We will also inform the public about the dates…that so and so date the bridge will be for changing or replacing the new bearings. So that things are on course,” explained the power minister.

The Minister requested the IIT Guwahati to speed up the process so that the joint committee of engineers can study it and decide the next course of action.

