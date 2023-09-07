Meghalaya: USTM professor highlights global relevance of Indian education in Bangkok

Ri-Bhoi: The Vice Chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), Professor GD Sharma, on Wednesday took a leading role at the Global University Associations Forum (GUAF) and ASEAN University Network (AUN) meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.
Delegates from 10 Asian nations and global university associations attended the prestigious event.
As India’s representative via USTM and the President of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Prof Sharma delivered a keynote address on the theme “Digitalisation in Internationalisation of Higher Education for Innovation, Hybrid Learning with Technology, and Industry Relevance.”
In his speech to academic leaders and dignitaries, Prof. Sharma emphasised the crucial role of digitalisation and technology in improving higher education quality in India and the potential of NEP 2020 in offering versatile, skill-focused education to the youth.
Prof. Sharma highlighted USTM’s advanced infrastructure and international collaboration via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Canadian institution.
He also engaged in productive discussions with academic leaders to promote global higher education partnership and mentioned an upcoming AUN-QA conference on accreditation using NAAC grading as a benchmark.
Distinguished figures at the event included leaders from organisations such as the Asian University Network, European Universities Association, Universities Canada, the China Association of Higher Education, the Association of Arab Universities, and more.
