Meghalaya: After leaving BJP, former MLA Shangpliang set to join NPP

Shillong: In a major political development, former Mawsynram MLA Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday and is now poised to join Meghalaya’s ruling party, the National People’s Party (NPP).

During a press conference in Shillong on Thursday, Shangpliang revealed his intention to join the NPP on September 13, where he is expected to be formally inducted at the NPP headquarters at 2 pm.

“I’m joining the NPP without any conditions. I’m making it very clear to you,” mentioned Shangpliang.

He explained that his decision to join the NPP stemmed from his admiration of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s leadership over the past five years. He believes that the NPP is the only party in the state capable of providing security and a promising future for Meghalaya, given the growth it has already achieved and the potential for further development.

When asked about the possibility of receiving a Lok Sabha Election ticket from the NPP, Shangpliang expressed his readiness to accept any responsibilities that the party’s high command deems fit for him once he becomes a member of the party.

It may be noted that Shangpliang has refuted claims made by the BJP state president regarding his alleged request for a ticket. He asserted that he never approached anyone for a ticket and instead sought clarification from the party vice president when he noticed his name in the newspapers as a potential Lok Sabha candidate for the BJP.

“I had asked the party VP, how is it that without my knowledge my name has come up in the press? The answer that I got was that we do not have any probable candidate or person except you so we thought about submitting your name,” stated Shangpliang.

Shangpliang also expressed his gratitude for the support of his party leaders and supporters in making the decision to join the NPP.

