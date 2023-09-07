Meghalaya: After leaving BJP, former MLA Shangpliang set to join NPP

Shillong: In a major political development, former Mawsynram MLA Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday and is now poised to join Meghalaya’s ruling party, the National People’s Party (NPP).
During a press conference in Shillong on Thursday, Shangpliang revealed his intention to join the NPP on September 13, where he is expected to be formally inducted at the NPP headquarters at 2 pm.
“I’m joining the NPP without any conditions. I’m making it very clear to you,” mentioned Shangpliang.
He explained that his decision to join the NPP stemmed from his admiration of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s leadership over the past five years. He believes that the NPP is the only party in the state capable of providing security and a promising future for Meghalaya, given the growth it has already achieved and the potential for further development.
When asked about the possibility of receiving a Lok Sabha Election ticket from the NPP, Shangpliang expressed his readiness to accept any responsibilities that the party’s high command deems fit for him once he becomes a member of the party.
It may be noted that Shangpliang has refuted claims made by the BJP state president regarding his alleged request for a ticket. He asserted that he never approached anyone for a ticket and instead sought clarification from the party vice president when he noticed his name in the newspapers as a potential Lok Sabha candidate for the BJP.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“I had asked the party VP, how is it that without my knowledge my name has come up in the press? The answer that I got was that we do not have any probable candidate or person except you so we thought about submitting your name,” stated Shangpliang.
Shangpliang also expressed his gratitude for the support of his party leaders and supporters in making the decision to join the NPP.
Also Read | Meghalaya: USTM professor highlights global relevance of Indian education in Bangkok
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 5 compelling reasons to go watch ‘Jawan’
- Manipur: State will bear the fees of displaced students, says Guv Uikey
- Manipur: Displaced Meiteis from Churachandpur seek to return home
- Meghalaya: After leaving BJP, former MLA Shangpliang set to join NPP
- CAG raps Arunachal for ‘deficiencies’ in implementing PM-Kisan yojana
- Meghalaya: USTM professor highlights global relevance of Indian education in Bangkok