Meghalaya health dept to re-advertise jobs for mid-level health providers

Shillong: The Meghalaya Health Department has decided to re-advertise the recruitment of Middle Level Health Providers (MLHP) for 2023. This decision comes in response to backlash, primarily from the Garo Hills region, due to the lack of equal opportunity for all to apply for MLHP vacancies.
The interview will be held in Tura on the 12th of September.
Earlier, a coalition of pressure groups from Garo Hills met Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday, demanding that the appointment of Middle Level Health Providers (MHP) for 2023 be put on hold, and an inquiry be initiated into the recruitment process.
According to Pritam Arengh, the President of FKJGP (Garo Hills), a recent circular from the Mission Director of National Health Mission in Meghalaya, Shillong (Memo No. DHS/MCH&FW/NHM/MLHP/20/2023/III), dated 23.08.2023, declared a certain number of candidates for appointment to the post of MLHP in various vacant positions in different parts of Garo Hills, Meghalaya.
“It is shocking to the people of Garo Hills that in the circular, not a single Garo or local candidate was selected for the post of MLHP, despite all the vacancies being in the Garo Hills Region,” he said.
Arengh informed that, through their own research, they found another circular (Vide Memo No. DHS/MCH&FW/NHM/MLHP/20/2023(11)), dated 11.08.2023, which instructed applicants to undergo document verification and counselling on August 17, 2023, to fill the vacant positions of MLHP at the Health and Wellness Centers. However, they have not been able to find any circular regarding the advertisement for the above-mentioned positions (despite their best efforts), which they believe is a clear violation of the existing recruitment procedures laid down by the Government of Meghalaya.
“Our contention is that the office memo for the recruitment of MLHP, as mentioned in the circulars, is non-existent, and the Mission Director of NHM should have exercised due diligence before passing such an arbitrary order without considering the recruitment and appointment process. This action has far-reaching, irreparable ramifications in the long run,” he added.
Regarding their meeting with the health minister, he mentioned that they pointed out how the entire recruitment process was conducted without any advertisement and suggested a fresh recruitment for the posts.
The members of the organisation were accompanied by PHE Minister Marcuise Marak and Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma during their discussion with the health minister.
Meanwhile, Lyngdoh clarified that the recently conducted application process was more like a campus recruitment at NEIGRIHMS and Woodlands. “It resembled a campus recruitment because the qualifications were specific to individuals with those qualifications,” mentioned Lyngdoh.
According to the health minister, the requirements or criteria for individuals applying for these positions include a BSc in Nursing with a bridge course of 6 months in community medicine or community work under the Health Department.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The other option is the CHO community health course, which is also eligible. The third qualification for applying to these posts is for Ayush doctors who have completed the certificate bridge course. “This certificate bridge course is offered by specific institutions in the state of Meghalaya, one being NEIGRIHMS, and the other is Woodland Hospital,” explained Ampareen Lyngdoh.
Recognising the oversight that individuals from other institutions might have similar qualifications, the department has decided to re-advertise the position, providing an opportunity to individuals who may have graduated from these two institutions.
Also Read | Meghalaya: BJP leader HM Shangpliang submits resignation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: PepsiCo to invest Rs 778 crore for manufacturing unit in Nalbari
- Meghalaya: BJP president counters ex-MLA Shangpliang’s nepotism allegation
- Meghalaya health dept to re-advertise jobs for mid-level health providers
- Mizoram CM meets Kuki-Zo leaders in Aizawl
- Northeast Frontier Railway bags PMI South Asia Award
- Manipur: 25 people, including journalist injured in COCOMI rally