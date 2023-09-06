Meghalaya: BJP president counters ex-MLA Shangpliang's nepotism allegation

Shillong: Moments after former Mawsynram MLA Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang submitted his resignation on Wednesday, accusing the BJP state president of ‘nepotism,’ the party president, Ernest Mawrie, was quick to respond, stating that Shangpliang himself is a classic example of nepotism.
Countering Shangpliang’s allegation, the BJP state president stated that while he’s the only Mawrie in the BJP officer bearers’ list, they appointed Shangpliang’s brother as the president of Mawsynram Mondal.
“As per my understanding and the dictionary’s definition of nepotism, it means favoring one’s own relative or close one. But I don’t see that anywhere in the party. His allegations are baseless. As an ex-bureaucrat, before you make any statement, you should thoroughly investigate,” mentioned Mawrie.
The state BJP president recalled that Shangpliang joined BJP before the 2022 elections, and he was the one who took him to Delhi and introduced him to senior leaders. He added that since his joining, it has been less than 10 months, which shows he is very new to the party. The party had also appointed him as the spokesperson of the party.
Regarding the allegations of internal conflict, Mawrie clarified that there’s no war in the BJP and that they work as a team under the direction of Central leaders.
“As president, I cannot make any decisions alone; it’s only through the circulars issued by the central office,” added Mawrie.
Asked if Shangpliang had ever approached the party to contest the Lok Sabha Elections, Mawrie confirmed that the former MLA did approach him expressing his willingness to contest the Lok Sabha Elections. “I told him that when the time comes, I will recommend your name. Although he put a condition and requested me to convene an MDA meeting with the coalition partners to find a solution for putting up a common candidate that they should give BJP a chance. I immediately told him that it was not possible since that is only decided by the central leaders and not by me,” explained Mawrie.
